Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kept as bonded labourers, 5 of family rescued in Amritsar
Kept as bonded labourers, 5 of family rescued in Amritsar
Kept as bonded labourers, 5 of family rescued in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Kept as bonded labourers, 5 of family rescued in Amritsar

Kept as bonded labourers at a dairy farm situated on the outskirt of Amritsar for several years, five members of a family were rescued by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an organisation campaigning for the rights of children
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Kept as bonded labourers at a dairy farm situated on the outskirt of Amritsar for several years, five members of a family were rescued by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an organisation campaigning for the rights of children.

The organisation, founded by in 1980 by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, received information from its partner organisation that five members of a family were kept as bonded labourers at a dairy farm in Amritsar.

“The organisation filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, which ordered the district magistrate to take action. He instructed the sub-divisional magistrate to carry out a rescue operation,” said Manish Sharma, spokesperson of the NGO.

He said the NGO along with the SDM raided the premises and rescued a man, his wife and three children aged six, four, and two. They were subject to torture for years, he said.

Tehsildar Manjit Singh said the matter was under investigation and an FIR is also yet to be registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.