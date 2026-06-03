Kewal Singh Dhillon takes charge as Punjab BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday installed Kewal Singh Dhillon as its first-ever Jat Sikh state president. Newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon formally assumed charge at the party’s state headquarters in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini along with senior leaders. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 76-year-old industrialist-turned-politician formally took charge in Chandigarh amid a symbolic blend of traditional Sikh ‘ardaas’ and Sanatan Dharma ‘puja’ rituals, underscored by the historic installation of a portrait of the 19th-century Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside the state chief’s office.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Punjab,” Dhillon said shortly after taking charge. “We are drawing inspiration from the golden, inclusive governance of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, where every community thrived equally. The BJP is no longer a marginal player or confined to specific pockets in Punjab. We are heading straight into the villages, to the farmers, and to the grassroots to restore the state’s lost glory and bring back prosperity.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who represented the central leadership, termed Dhillon’s installation as state unit chief “a historic milestone for the party in Punjab. By choosing a grassroots son of the soil who understands rural realities, the BJP has shattered the narrative spun by our opponents. This leadership transition reflects our unwavering commitment to every section of Punjab’s society as we prepare to form the government independently in 2027.”

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said: “Organisational transitions are a sign of a healthy, evolving party. I welcome Kewal Singh Dhillon ji to this responsibility. The foundation we have built over the last three years to make the BJP an independent force in Punjab will now be carried forward with renewed vigour. My support remains fully with the leadership to ensure the party’s victory.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini joined the preliminary religious rituals but chose not to share the political stage during the main leadership addresses.