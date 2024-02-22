‘Khalistani’ jibe at Sikh cop: Protests in WB, Mann seeks apology from BJP

Chandigarh/Kolkata : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s alleged “Khalistani” remark at a Sikh IPS officer triggered protests in several parts of West Bengal even as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the saffron party and sought an apology for insulting the officer. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s alleged “Khalistani” remark at a Sikh IPS officer triggered protests in several parts of West Bengal even as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the saffron party and sought an apology for insulting the officer.

In a statement, Man said that it is unfortunate that the leaders of the saffron party are raising questions over the credentials of the community that is known for its patriotism and nationalism. He said the BJP leaders have forgotten that Punjabis in general and Sikh community in particular have made countless sacrifices for the sake of freedom of the country. Mann said the enormous contribution of the Sikh farmers in making the country self-reliant in food production can also not be ignored.

Similarly, the CM said, the valiant sons of Punjab are making supreme sacrifices for safeguarding the borders of the country. However, he said that it is unfortunate that BJP leaders are branding a Sikh officer performing his duty as anti-national.

The “Khalistani” remark also triggered protests in several parts of West Bengal.

Members of the Sikh community staged a dharna outside the Bengal BJP headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata since Tuesday night, hours after IPS officer Jaspreet Singh lost his cool on being called a Khalistani, allegedly by Adhikari, when the latter was stopped from going to the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district.

The Sandeshkhali-2 community block is in news because of allegations of torture and sexual assault raised by women from some villages against three local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of whom two have been arrested.

“You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your level? If a policeman wears turban and does his duty he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Singh, a special superintendent in the intelligence branch, could be heard telling members of the BJP team in a raised tone.

“I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you can’t say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you do it?” Singh told the BJP leaders.

Adhikari could be heard telling the officer: “The remarks were not against you.”

Though Sikhs comprise only around .07% of Bengal’s population of 91.3 million according to the 2011 census, the community has a strong presence in business and social welfare activities in Kolkata and some of the major district towns such as Asansol, Durgapur, Kharagpur and Siliguri.

The Bengal BJP maintained silence on the issue.