‘Khalsa Vahir’ procession: Damdami Taksal faction chief under house arrest

Damdami Taksal (Sangrawan faction) chief Baba Ram Singh and his son Rajandeep Singh were put under house arrest by the police in Amritsar on Sunday. At the gurdwara in Athwal village, a number of Baba Ram Singh’s supporters arrived to take part in the procession that was recently initiated by Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh. (HT photo)

They were stopped from going to Gurdwara Guru Amardas Jee in Athwal village, from where they were due to take out a ‘Khalsa Vahir’ procession to Sri Goindwal Sahib.

Due to the house arrest of the faction chief, the procession was postponed.

Police force was also deployed at the gurdwara.

Baba Ram Singh said, “The cops are objecting to the procession saying that it was being taken on the lines of the one led by Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA). However, this nomenclature has been used for centuries by Sikhs. Nihang organisations generally use the word ‘vahir’ for processions and it should not be linked to Amritpal Singh.”

“The aim of “Khalsa Vahir” is to preach the religion, create awareness among Sikh youth and making them aware of ill effects of drug menace and other social evils,” he said.

