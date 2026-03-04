Khamenei’s killing violation of international laws: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family in the joint attack by US-Israel forces and called their action a ‘blatant’ violation of international laws. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the National Governance Conference titled 'Holistic Development of Districts: Transforming Governance for Viksit Bharat' at the Convention Centre, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Responding to media queries here, the CM also appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise restraint and control their anger as elements inimical to peace may sabotage the situation.

“The people of Iran must be the ones to decide their own leadership, without external interference. They have the right to decide the government of their choice, the way people of the US, Israel and India do, but to change the government by using firepower and bombarding a country, the international laws don’t allow this,” he said.

“The way Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei was brutally killed along with his family, tell me which law had given the US and the Israel powers to do it,” he added.

He expressed sympathies with the people of Iran and condemned the attacks on Iran.

He, however, appealed to the people in Jammu and Kashmir to control their emotions, anger and grief.

“I appeal to the people in Jammu and Kashmir to not allow the situation to vitiate. We are getting reports that some elements are trying to vitiate the situation. I don’t want the central police forces or police to use force where people get injured and god forbid, if someone gets killed, then it would be very wrong,” he said.

The CM further said, “I understand their sentiment, anger and grief but I request them and religious leaders as well to exercise restraint. Do express your sentiment and anger but don’t take law into your hands.”

Earlier, the CM attended the national governance conference on “Holistic Development of Districts: Transforming Governance for Viksit Bharat”.

He noted that reports of stone-pelting had emerged from certain places since Monday and in one instance, there was an attempt to assault a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

“Because of such incidents, the government is compelled to take stricter measures. Our effort will be to ensure that, as soon as possible, people are given the freedom to carry out their activities properly and peacefully,” he said.

Regarding the situation of Indians in Iran, he said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. “Most of our students and other people who are in Iran have been moved to safe areas. Some of our final-year students who are in hospitals are not agreeing to leave,” he said.

He urged them to follow official advisories. “I sincerely request them to follow the embassy’s guidelines, advice and recommendations. If the embassy says we should move to a safe area, then we should go to a safe area,” he said.

NC passes resolution extending condolences to Iran

The ruling NC has passed a resolution extending condolences and sympathies to Iran on the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and expressed solidarity with Iran.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, led party functionaries in offering tributes to Iran’s supreme leader and a prominent figure of the Shia community worldwide, Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel attack.

Chairing a condolence meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Sagar led the participants in offering tributes for all the victims of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, including schoolgirls, who lost their lives in the attack.

“A resolution expressing grief and solidarity was presented by the party’s provincial president (Kashmir), Showkat Ahmad Mir and was unanimously seconded by those present. The party functionaries extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people of Iran over the tragic loss of lives and prayed for their protection and strength during this difficult time,” party spokesman said.