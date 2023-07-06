Khanna police arrest 5, illegal weapons, car recovered

The Khanna police busted a gang of miscreants with the arrest of four persons, who were involved in robberies and carjacking. Later, following the information provided by the miscreants, the police arrested a Madhya Pradesh resident for manufacturing and supplying illegal weapons. Police officials with the seized weapons in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The police recovered five illegal pistols, 10 magazines, a sharp-edged weapon and a car from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar, 28, of Sikar of Rajasthan, Gautam Sharma alias Goru, 26, of Islamganj of Jalandhar, Rajinder Meena, 22, of Bhilwara of Rajasthan, Sardar Gujjar, 22, of Jaipur of Rajasthan Takdeer Singh, 34 of Madhya Pradesh.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested the accused from Focal Point in Khanna following a tip-off. The accused were coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side in a Toyota Etios car. The police stopped them for checking and recovered a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

“During questioning, the police found that the accused had robbed the car at gunpoint from Jaipur-Sikar Highway and entered Punjab on the pretext of selling the vehicle,” said the SSP.

“The accused told the police that they brought a pistol from Takdeer Singh of Madhya Pradesh, who manufactures and supplies illegal weapons among the miscreants and gangs active in Punjab. Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested Takdeer Singh and recovered four pistols and magazines from his possession,” the SSP added.

A case under Sections 397, 379-B, 34, 411 of IPC, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at City Khanna police. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

Suresh Kumar, Gautam Sharma and Takdeer Singh are already facing trial in criminal cases lodged against them.

Past cases

The SSP said since January 1, 2023, the police have recovered 62 illegal weapons from 36 accused arrested in 16 cases. The police have recovered 119 bullets and 49 magazines from their possession.

On June 12, the Khanna police had arrested another member of a weapon supply gang and recovered five illegal weapons from his possession. His aide was already arrested by Khanna police on May 17. Ten illegal weapons were recovered from the gang.

On May 17, the Khanna police had busted another weapon supply module with the arrest of a man, hailing from Haryana and recovered five illegal countrymade pistols from his possession.

On May 20, the Khanna police had busted an illegal weapon supply racket with the arrest of four members of Pavitar-Husandeep gang and Daman Kahlon gang. The police recovered eight illegal pistols of .32 bore, 14 magazines, five bullets and one car from their possession. The accused have brought weapons from Indore of Madhya Pradesh to supply the same among the gangs active in Punjab and neighbouring states.