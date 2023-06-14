Ludhiana: Another accused in police net, 5 illegal weapons seized

The Khanna police have arrested another member of weapon supply mode and recovered five illegal weapons from his possession. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act is already lodged against the accused at police station Doraha of Khanna. (iStock)

His aide was earlier arrested by Khanna police on May 17. As many as 10 illegal weapons have been recovered from the gang.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Sandhu Patti village of Barnala. He was lodged in Gurgaon jail. The Khanna police brought him on a production warrant from the jail.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered 3 pistols, 2 revolvers and 1 countrymade pistol from his possession. Gagandeep is already facing trial in 39 cases, including possessing illegal weapons, attempt to murder and other cases.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the accused has links with various gangs operating in Punjab. The accused used to supply weapons to them.

The SSP added that on May 17, the police had arrested Divesh of Beri village in Jhajjar of Haryana and had recovered 5 illegal pistols from his possession. Following the information provided by him, the police booked Gagandeep in the case.

