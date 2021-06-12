Khanna police lodge 24 FIRs against proclaimed offenders in two days
Under a special drive, Khanna police have lodged FIRs against 24 proclaimed offenders (POs) in the last two days. The fugitives are wanted in cases like murder, attempt to murder, rape, drug peddling, robbery and snatching.
Superintendent of police (SP, detective) Manpreet Singh said that most of them had skipped court hearings after availing bail.
As the courts had declared them POs, police lodged an FIR against them under Section 174-A (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of Indian Penal Code. The accused will also face trial for the crime for which they are wanted. He added that special teams have been formed to arrest them.
