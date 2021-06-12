Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khanna police lodge 24 FIRs against proclaimed offenders in two days
The fugitives are wanted in cases like murder, attempt to murder, rape, drug peddling, robbery and snatching (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Khanna police lodge 24 FIRs against proclaimed offenders in two days

Police say that most of the fugitives had skipped court hearings after availing bail and special teams have been formed to arrest them
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:44 AM IST

Under a special drive, Khanna police have lodged FIRs against 24 proclaimed offenders (POs) in the last two days. The fugitives are wanted in cases like murder, attempt to murder, rape, drug peddling, robbery and snatching.

Superintendent of police (SP, detective) Manpreet Singh said that most of them had skipped court hearings after availing bail.

As the courts had declared them POs, police lodged an FIR against them under Section 174-A (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of Indian Penal Code. The accused will also face trial for the crime for which they are wanted. He added that special teams have been formed to arrest them.

