Khanna: Shiv Sena leader’s son held in 10kg gold robbery case

The accused has been identified as Rajan Baba alias Rajan Giri, son of Kashmir Giri, a Shiv Sena leader in Khanna.

The case dates to July 10, 2023, when Rajan and his three aides had allegedly robbed 10 gold bricks, weighing 10kg and valued at ₹6 crore, from the jeweller’s employees by impersonating as Central GST department officers. The robbery had taken place in Rani Bagh of northwest Delhi.

Eight days after the crime, Delhi Police had arrested the jeweller’s 42-year-old friend who had allegedly orchestrated the crime in collusion with Rajan Baba, who was an employee of the jeweller.

The court had later declared Rajan Baba a proclaimed offender.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that they arrested the accused from Khanna following a tip-off. They have informed the Delhi Police about the development, Kondal added.

The accused’s father, Kashmir Giri, was also arrested in 2021 by the Khanna police for allegedly faking a murderous attack on himself with the intent to get more security.