 Khanna: Shiv Sena leader’s son held in 10kg gold robbery case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Khanna: Shiv Sena leader’s son held in 10kg gold robbery case

Khanna: Shiv Sena leader’s son held in 10kg gold robbery case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 08, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Had impersonated CGST officers to rob gold biscuits from a Ludhiana-based jeweller’s employees when they were in Delhi

The son of a Khanna-based Shiv Sena leader has been arrested for his alleged role in robbing 10kg gold from the employees of a Ludhiana-based jeweller when they were in Delhi.

Eight days after the crime, Delhi Police had arrested the jeweller’s 42-year-old friend who had allegedly orchestrated the crime in collusion with Rajan Baba, who was an employee of the jeweller (HT File/Representational images)
Eight days after the crime, Delhi Police had arrested the jeweller’s 42-year-old friend who had allegedly orchestrated the crime in collusion with Rajan Baba, who was an employee of the jeweller (HT File/Representational images)

The accused has been identified as Rajan Baba alias Rajan Giri, son of Kashmir Giri, a Shiv Sena leader in Khanna.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The case dates to July 10, 2023, when Rajan and his three aides had allegedly robbed 10 gold bricks, weighing 10kg and valued at 6 crore, from the jeweller’s employees by impersonating as Central GST department officers. The robbery had taken place in Rani Bagh of northwest Delhi.

Eight days after the crime, Delhi Police had arrested the jeweller’s 42-year-old friend who had allegedly orchestrated the crime in collusion with Rajan Baba, who was an employee of the jeweller.

The court had later declared Rajan Baba a proclaimed offender.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that they arrested the accused from Khanna following a tip-off. They have informed the Delhi Police about the development, Kondal added.

The accused’s father, Kashmir Giri, was also arrested in 2021 by the Khanna police for allegedly faking a murderous attack on himself with the intent to get more security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On