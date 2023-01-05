Khaps demand Haryana minister’s removal, threaten to launch stir

: Over a dozen khaps from Haryana and Delhi on Thursday held a meeting in the national capital, demanding the removal of minister Sandeep Singh, who is charged with sexual assault of a woman coach, from the cabinet and threatened to launch an agitation from Sunday if the BJP-JJP government failed to sack him.

Sandeep Singh, 36, a first-time MLA from Pehowa, has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Chandigarh police.

The khaps, which congregated in Jharoda Kalan village in Delhi, gave an ultimatum to the Haryana government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to sack the minister from the cabinet, or else they will launch a stir on the lines of the protest held against the now repealed three farm laws.

Rajender Singh Dagar, president of All India Jat Mahasabha and spokesman of Dagar Khap, said all khaps have accepted the decision taken by the Dhankar-12 Khap to launch an agitation against the government from Sunday, if the government fails to remove the minister from the cabinet.

“As the complainant coach hails from Jhajjar and belongs to Dhankar Khap, all the khaps have unanimously decided to support the decision taken by Dhankar Khap-12,” he added.

Khap leaders, women activists seek apology from CM

Various khap leaders, farm union and women activists objected the remarks made by Haryana chief minister Khattar in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, CM Khattar said, “A woman player has leveled absurd allegations against sports minister (Sandeep Singh) but he is not guilty yet. We have removed him from the post, so that the investigation can be done smoothly. We will wait for the investigation to be over.”

Dhankhar-12 Khap’s Yudhveer Singh said, “how chief minister Khattar knows that the allegations leveled by the junior woman coach are absurd?”

“Is CM a God, who can tell whether the allegations are absurd or right before the completion of the investigation. He should apologise from the woman coach and entire sports fraternity for his remarks. We knew the woman coach since she was aged just 14 and we have seen her struggle. If Sandeep Singh is removed from the cabinet, then free and fair investigation can be carried out,” he added.

Social activist and former international volleyball player from Haryana, Jagmati Sangwan said all the people who attended the congregation opposed the CM’s remarks.

“The BJP-JJP government is trying to protect the minister and surprisingly the minister is still in the cabinet. The women commission was formed to protect the rights of women but the commission has failed to even hold a meeting with the complainant. Instead of talking to the woman coach, the women panel has talked to minister Sandeep Singh. The representatives of khaps, farm leaders and women activists have decided to intensify the stir, if the chief minister fails to remove Sandeep Singh from his cabinet. Now the ball is in Khattar’s court,” she added.