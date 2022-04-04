Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening.The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar.
Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. He was traced with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.
The FIR has been registered on the statement of the deceased’s father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place.
Lakhwinder said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles. When they reached the Desu Majra flyover, a speeding vehicle rammed into his son-in-law’s motorcycle, leaving him grievously injured. Karamjit was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The car driver has been booked under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C
Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4C on Saturday to 38.2C. As per the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature was 5.7C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8C on Saturday to 20C on Sunday, 3.7C above normal.
-
Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD
A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year
In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.
-
Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab
After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.
-
Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar
Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics