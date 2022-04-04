Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
chandigarh news

Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike

The 36-year-old was heading to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday when the car rammed into his bike
The 36-year-old man was grievously injured and rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The 36-year-old man was grievously injured and rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening.The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar.

Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. He was traced with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the deceased’s father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place.

Lakhwinder said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles. When they reached the Desu Majra flyover, a speeding vehicle rammed into his son-in-law’s motorcycle, leaving him grievously injured. Karamjit was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The car driver has been booked under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Met officials have predicted that the dry spell in the comings days in Chandigarh, with the temperature likely to reach up to 41°C in the next five days. (HT File)

    Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C

    Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4C on Saturday to 38.2C. As per the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature was 5.7C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8C on Saturday to 20C on Sunday, 3.7C above normal.

  • Image used only for representation

    Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD

    A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”

  • No new Covid fatality was reported in Chandigarh tricity area for the 32nd day in row. (HT File)

    Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year

    In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.

  • Addressing a rally at Jind’s Safidon, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

    Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab

    After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.

  • Police arrested four person for possessing two pistols and six live cartridges in Kharar. (HT File)

    Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar

    Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out