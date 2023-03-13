Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharar couple, aide held for attempting to extort 30 lakh from Karnal man

Kharar couple, aide held for attempting to extort 30 lakh from Karnal man

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 13, 2023 02:57 AM IST

Kharar police said the gang had earlier targeted two other Haryana residents and extorted ₹75,000 and ₹14 lakh from them

Police have arrested a husband-wife duo and their accomplice for attempting to extort 30 lakh from a Karnal resident through a honey trap.

The accused were identified as Chaya, her husband, Kamaljit Singh, of Kharar and Sundar Kumar of Nayagaon. (Getty Images)
The accused were identified as Chaya, her husband, Kamaljit Singh, of Kharar and Sundar Kumar of Nayagaon. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Chaya, her husband, Kamaljit Singh, of Kharar and Sundar Kumar of Nayagaon.

DSP Rupinder Kaur Sohi said the family of the victim, Prateek Singla, contacted Kharar police, stating that their son had been kidnapped and that they had received an extortion call for 30 lakh. “We traced the number and nabbed the accused who targeted the accused by laying a honey trap. Chaya approaches men on social media. She had been dating the victim online for the past three months. She had asked Prateek to visit her, claiming that her husband was not home,” the DSP added.

When the victim reached the accused’s house on Saturday, she called her husband, who, along with their accomplice, assaulted him and sought money after threatening him with a rape case. The victim, in his complaint, alleged that he was beaten and had been filmed naked. He, however, managed to flee and contacted the police.

Police said the gang had earlier targeted two other Haryana residents and extorted 75,000 and 14 lakh from them. The trio was booked for extortion, criminal intimidation and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the City Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out