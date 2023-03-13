Kharar couple, aide held for attempting to extort 30 lakh from Karnal man

Police have arrested a husband-wife duo and their accomplice for attempting to extort ₹30 lakh from a Karnal resident through a honey trap. The accused were identified as Chaya, her husband, Kamaljit Singh, of Kharar and Sundar Kumar of Nayagaon. (Getty Images)

DSP Rupinder Kaur Sohi said the family of the victim, Prateek Singla, contacted Kharar police, stating that their son had been kidnapped and that they had received an extortion call for ₹30 lakh. “We traced the number and nabbed the accused who targeted the accused by laying a honey trap. Chaya approaches men on social media. She had been dating the victim online for the past three months. She had asked Prateek to visit her, claiming that her husband was not home,” the DSP added.

When the victim reached the accused’s house on Saturday, she called her husband, who, along with their accomplice, assaulted him and sought money after threatening him with a rape case. The victim, in his complaint, alleged that he was beaten and had been filmed naked. He, however, managed to flee and contacted the police.

Police said the gang had earlier targeted two other Haryana residents and extorted ₹75,000 and ₹14 lakh from them. The trio was booked for extortion, criminal intimidation and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the City Kharar police station.