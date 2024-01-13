Kharar gets new transformer

Punjab power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday said the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), in accordance with the state policy to provide reliable power supply to the people of the state, has commissioned 160 MVA, 220/66KV and 100 MVA, 220/66KV power transformers worth ₹17.3 crore at Kharar and Talwandi Sabo respectively. New transformers were set up at Kharar and Talwandi Sabo. (HT File)

The announcement was made in a press communique. It mentioned that the industry established in the Kharar area had been seeking augmentation of power transformer capacity at substation for the last couple of years.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The statement added that the industry and general public in the areas fed from Kharar and Talwandi substations would benefit by having reliable and quality power supply.

The minister in the communique said the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government was committed to providing quality, cheap and uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state.