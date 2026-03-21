Kharar jewellery maker beaten, stripped, filmed in tavern

A jewellery maker from Kharar was allegedly beaten, stripped and secretly recorded by four men inside a tavern after one of them lured him there on the pretext of returning his mobile phone, police said. A case has been registered by Kharar police after a local jewellery maker was lured to a tavern, allegedly assaulted, and recorded. (HT Fie)

The accused allegedly took away his gold ornaments and ₹15,000 in cash. The incident took place on November 25, 2025, but the case has been registered nearly four months later.

According to the FIR, Suraj, who works as a jewellery maker and also deals in clothing, had gone to a gym near Kharar bus stand on the evening of November 25, 2025, where he met Deepu for the first time. Suraj only knew that Deepu worked at the liquor shop there. During the interaction, Deepu allegedly asked for Suraj’s phone to make a call. The complainant said he forgot to take his phone back and returned around 12 midnight to collect it. He said that Deepu took him to the tavern behind the liquor vend.

Inside, three other men were allegedly present. The victim claimed that some of them claimed to be police officials, threatened him and started beating him. They allegedly assaulted him with sticks, causing multiple injuries, and robbed him of gold earrings, a bracelet and ₹15,000 in cash.Suraj further alleged that the accused stripped him and recorded his videos, and threatened to leak them if he failed to bring more money the next day. Police have booked Mahavir Prasad alias Deepu, and three unidentified accomplices under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. Police said the case was registered after medical opinion obtained from the hospital.