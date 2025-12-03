Kharar marriage bureau fined 28,000 for failing to find single match for Chandigarh man

A Kharar-based marriage bureau has been found guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The commission has directed the marriage bureau to refund ₹28,000 to a Dhanas resident for failing to provide even a single suitable match for his son, despite receiving payment. Based on this evidence, the commission ruled that the bureau had indulged in a deficiency of service. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the complainant, on April 15, 2024, he entered into a formal agreement with Ezi Marriage Bureau, Sector 125, Kharar, and paid an amount of ₹21,000 to search for a bride for his son. As per the agreement, the bureau was responsible for searching for suitable brides based on the groom’s preference and family requirements, coordinating meetings with potential brides and providing regular updates to the complainant.

The complainant claimed that despite numerous inquiries, exchange of messages, and the service of a formal notice, the bureau failed to fulfil its obligations. This failure, he alleged, caused significant inconvenience, distress, and financial loss, forcing his family to independently search for a bride. He filed the consumer complaint seeking a refund of the amount paid.

The marriage bureau did not appear before the commission despite being served with due notice and was, therefore, proceeded against ex-parte.

It was noted that according to the record, the bureau was bound to make positive efforts to fix matches and to share the particulars of registered members.

The commission observed, “No doubt, OP was not bound to make/finalise matrimonial match for the complainant’s son but having received consideration from him, it certainly was required to send sufficient number of suitable profiles and to do such acts in furtherance of the said agreement.” The key finding was that there was nothing on record to show that the OP made any efforts to comply with the conditions of the agreement or sent any profiles to the complainant.

Based on this evidence, the commission ruled that the bureau had indulged in a deficiency of service. Ezi Marriage Bureau has been directed to return the initially paid ₹21,000 to Kuldeep Singh and to pay an additional ₹7,000 as compensation for the harassment caused and the litigation costs incurred.