Kharar triple murder: Accused stole 14 L from his house in 2018

The police investigation into the murders of a Kharar man Satvir, his wife Amandeep and two-year-old son, at the hands of his brother, revealed that the accused stole ₹14 lakh from his native house in Pandher, Barnala, in 2018. Lakhvir after committing the crime fled to his native village and hid the cash and cards of his brothers in a jungle area. (iStock)

But the family recovered the stolen money from the accused.

Police said the family had kept the money at home for purchase of a property but Lakhvir stole it.

“After his family confronted him and threatened him of a police case, Singh confessed to the crime and returned the money. The accused who was now residing with his brother’s family in Kharar also left the house three months before the murders after a heated exchange with his brother and wife,” a police officer said.

A team of Mohali police on Monday took the accused to his hometown and recovered ₹18,000 besides the debit and credit cards of his brother Satvir.

Earlier the probe found that a heated exchange over the purchase of an iPhone 15 Pro Max turned out to be the trigger behind the crime.

The fact that he had used his brother Satvir’s bank card to make the purchase became a bone of contention. Satvir reportedly also seized the phone from the accused. Enraged, the accused got together with his colleague and plotted the murders. The colleague is still on the run.

