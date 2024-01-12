Kharar triple murder: Police nab co-accused from Hyderabad

Three months after a Kharar man, his wife and two-year-old son were murdered at the hands of the man’s brother, police on Wednesday arrested an absconding co-accused from Hyderabad. The accused, Ram Sarup alias Gurpreet Singh, 26, of Morinda, Rupnagar, was arrested from a market of Shamshabad, Hyderabad (HT Photo)

Police seized a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire used in the crime, which was abandoned on a road in Desu Majra, Mohali.

According to sources, police initially got an update of the location of the accused when he briefly logged into a social media account.

“Out sources in Karnataka gave a tip-off regarding the accused’s location. After confirmation, we dispatched teams to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Shamshabad,” a police officer said, adding that the accused stayed at multiple religious places while he was absconding.

Police said that the accused fled to Amritsar after committing the crime, where he stayed in a gurdwara for 20 days.

“He then boarded a train to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra, where he took shelter in a gurdwara and other nearby religious places. He then went to Hyderabad,” a police personnel said.

The accused was produced before a local court and sent to police remand till January 16.

The accused told the police that his friend, Lakhvir Singh, planned the killing his family so that he could inherit his brother’s property in Kharar.

Earlier, police had arrested Lakhvir, 25, for the murders of his brother Satvir Singh, 32, a software engineer, sister-in-law Amandeep Kaur, 29, a homemaker, and their son at their Kharar residence.

Police investigation had found that Lakhvir stole ₹14 lakh from his house in Pandher, Barnala, in 2018. But the family recovered the stolen money from the accused.

“After his family confronted him and threatened him with a police case, Singh confessed to the crime and returned the money. The accused, who was now residing with his brother’s family in Kharar, also left the house three months before the murders after a heated exchange with his brother and wife,” a police officer said.

Lakhvir fled to his native village after committing the crime and hid the cash in a jungle area.

Earlier, the probe found that a heated exchange over the purchase of an “iPhone 15 Pro Max” as the immediate trigger for the crime.