Kharga Corps conducts rafting expedition

Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:22 AM IST

“Rudrakesh”, a whitewater rafting expedition, was conducted by 21 army men of Bombers Regiment of Ambala Cantt-based Kharga Corps from October 24 to 27

Armymen from Kharga Corps during the rafting expedition. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

“Rudrakesh”, a whitewater rafting expedition, was conducted by 21 army men of Bombers Regiment of Ambala Cantt-based Kharga Corps from October 24 to 27. The expedition that covered a distance of 152 kilometres from Rudraprayag to Rishikesh over the most difficult and dangerous rapids of the Ganga river, was flagged off by Major General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, Airawat Division, on October 20.

Chandigarh Police’s hackathon event kicks off

As part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Chandigarh Police in collaboration with Infosys is organising its 3rd Hackathon event, which kicked off on Friday. The event was inaugurated by Ketan Bansal, SP, cyber crime, at Infosys’s office in IT Park. A total of 14 teams and 48 participants from universities including Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh University, The North Cap University, Gurugram and, IIT Jodhpur will work on various problem statements related to cyber security.

Executive panel of PU student council elected

Five members of the executive committee of the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) were elected on Friday. As many as 17 elected department representatives (DRs) had filed nominations for election into the committee. The election was held at the auditorium at the zoology department and 109 DRs participated in the voting process. Those elected include Prakshar Sharma of UILS, Lakshay Verma of department of anthropology, Chetan Goyal of UIPS, Manjrajpreet Singh of IETVE and Nighat Aujla of geography department.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
