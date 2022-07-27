Kharga Corps plant saplings in 21 military stations

Kharga Corps planted around 1 lakh saplings in 21 military stations and cantonments across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh in July, officials said on Tuesday. Army officials said the plants include fruit-bearing, oxygen-generating and ornamental trees that were planted. “This is yet another humble yet significant step towards protecting ,restoring and enhancing the overall green cover within the military station and cantonments to arrest the downward spiral of climate change. In keeping with the ethos and traditions of Indian Army. Kharga Corps stays committed to a greener and cleaner environment,” the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON