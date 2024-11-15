Kharif crops: Haryana farmers to get 300 crore bonus, says CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Thursday announced a bonus of ₹300 crore to farmers on account of spendings for arranging additional resources for kharif crops. Haryana CM Nayab Saini speaking in the House on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Saini, who was replying to the discussion on Governor’s address in the state assembly, said the government has already announced to provide a bonus of ₹2,000 per acre to help farmers overcome the financial burden due to less rainfall.

Saini maintained that there was no shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) in the state and accused the opposition of spreading rumours about shortage of the fertilliser.

He said that as of November 13, about 1.77 lakh metric tonne DAP has been consumed in Haryana, compared to 1.62 lakh metric tonne (MT) in the corresponding period last year. “This means that the state government has provided 15,000 MT more DAP to farmers,” he said.

Responding to concerns regarding DAP availability in Jhajjar, the CM said that from October 1 to November 12 last year, farmers in the district had purchased 4,455 metric tonnes of DAP. This year, during the same period, farmers have purchased 5,892 metric tonnes, a 32 % increase. He said that from October 1 to November 13, farmers in Narnaund have purchased 2,090 metric tonnes of DAP.

The CM said that a total of 11.20 lakh metric tonnes of urea has been allocated to Haryana for the 2024-25 rabi season. As of now, the state has already received 6.57 lakh MT of urea.

The CM said that there have been 906 incidents of stubble burning in the state till November 8. “Out of these, 22 incidents were accidental. Last year, there were 1,649 incidents of stubble burning during this period. Thus, there has been a 45 % reduction in such incidents this year. The Supreme Court has also appreciated this reduction,” said Saini.

26 nodal officers suspended, show-causes notices to 250

He said the state government has also taken strict action against nodal officers who did not discharge their responsibilities. The government has suspended 26 such officers and employees. Show-cause notices have been issued to about 250 officers and employees. This is the first time in the state that officers have been held accountable for pollution.

He said this year, paddy was sown on about 38. 87 lakh acres in the state. For the management of stubble, a plan was made to use 22. 65 lakh metric tonnes of stubble as fodder. Apart from this, 33 lakh metric tonnes of stubble is being managed in the fields itself and 25.39 lakh metric tonnes of stubble is being used in industries etc.

Saini said that in 2023-24, the state had allocated ₹120 crore to 1.10 lakh farmers, providing them with ₹1,000 per acre for not burning crop residue. This year, 11.21 lakh acres have been registered under the scheme, and farmers can continue registering their land on the portal until November 30. Payments to all registered farmers will be made in the first week of December, at the rate of ₹1,000 per acre.

The CM said that the state government has approved an annual action plan of ₹268.18 crore for the crop residue management scheme for 2024-25. This plan focuses on the management and utilisation of crop residues, including straw, and is being implemented in collaboration with the Centre, which has contributed ₹161 crore, while the state government has allocated ₹107 crore for the initiative. He said that to tackle the issue of stubble burning, the state has provided 8,117 super seeders and 1,727 baler-making units for effective stubble management.