Khattar announces 90 cr for stadium in Yamunanagar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar announced an amount of ₹90 crore for the development of Tejli stadium in Yamunanagar, during Republic Day celebrations in Jagadhri on Thursday.

The CM said the stadium, spread over 50 acres, will be developed in three phases and will have all facilities for indoor and outdoor games.

“In the first phase, infrastructure will be developed for indoor sports such as judo, kabaddi, taekwondo, wrestling, boxing, lawn tennis, archery, rifle shooting etc. In the next phase, facilities for outdoor games such as hockey, football, athletics, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, handball, badminton etc will be built. The work will be completed by the sports department in about three years,” a statement quoting the CM said.

Khattar also felicitated driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet of Haryana Roadways, who had saved the life of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who had met with an accident in Uttrakhand last month.

Slamming the opposition for calling his government a “government of portals”, Khattar, in his speech, said, “We have ensured maximum use of IT in governance so as to minimise human intervention. The result is that residents are getting government services, schemes and other benefits at their doorstep. I am proud of being called the government of portals, through these portals we have introduced paperless and faceless governance in Haryana. During our tenure, we have launched more than 100 apps and portals.”