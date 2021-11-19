Khattar asks industry to start skill-related courses

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said industry should start skill-related courses and affiliate with Vishwakarma Skill University so that maximum students are employed.

Speaking on the third foundation day of the Skill University at Palwal, Khattar said the state government established the country’s first skill university to make the youth employable.

The CM reviewed the progress of the ongoing works in the university and recalled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of this university with the goal of providing skill-related education to the youth as per the need of the times.

The university will prove to be a milestone in taking forward the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, he said, adding there is a need to understand the difference between studies and skills and that “only skill can take the nation forward.”

The CM said 12,000 skilled youth will graduate every year from this university by 2030. At present, 4,000 youths are being trained every year in the university.

He said that the university is working with an industry integrated “earn-while learn” model, which provides opportunities to the students to study as well as earn.

Vice-chancellor Raj Nehru said that the university has made huge progress in various fields in a short span.