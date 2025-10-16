Khattar assures job for Haryana ASI’s wife, state govt to fund children’s education

Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met family members of assistant sub inspector Sandeep Lathar at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Thursday and assured them that the government would provide a job to his wife according to her qualification besides bearing the educational expenses of his children. Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacting with relatives of late ASI Sandeep Lathar in Rohtak on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The post-mortem of ASI Lathar, 41, was underway at PGIMS after his cousin, Sanjay Deswal, gave the consent. His last rites will be performed at his native town of Julana in Jind district later in the day.

Interacting with the media, Khattar termed both the deaths of IG Y Puran Kumar on October 7 and ASI Lathar on October 14 as unfortunate and urged people to maintain peace and harmony. “We have lost two policemen. I urge everyone not to make it an issue of caste or community. The law will take its course and a fair probe will be carried out in both incidents. The police will investigate reasons and circumstances behind the death of both police personnel. Chief minister (Nayab Singh Saini) has assured a job to Sandeep Lathar’s wife according to her qualification and will take care of his three children,” he said.

Lathar was found dead with a gunshot wound at Ladhot village on Tuesday along with a purported suicide note and six-minute video message, accusing late inspector general Y Puran Kumar of corruption. The Rohtak police on Wednesday booked Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (rural) MLA Amit Rattan, exemptee assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar and another cop posted at the IG office in Rohtak, Sunil, on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Lathar was part of the Rohtak CIA-2 team that intercepted and caught then IG Y Puran Kumar’s associate Sushil Kumar on October 6 on corruption charges following a complaint by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal.

Lathar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a seven-year-old son. His elder daughter is preparing for engineering entrance exams after passing Class 12, while the younger one is enrolled in Class 9.

The ASI was the sole breadwinner and his father Dayanand Lathar was an inspector in Haryana Police before he died two decades ago. Lathar studied at his maternal uncle’s home at Ladhot in Rohtak and was recruited in Haryana Police in 2007. He was promoted as ASI after he suffered a bullet injury in the leg during an encounter while he was posted in the special task force of Haryana Police.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had met Lathar’s family members on Wednesday and assured them of “appropriate action”.