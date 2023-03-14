Khattar details cow welfare measures during Dadri visit

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said six veterinary polyclinics will be set up in the state to protect and care for cattle in gaushalas (cow-shelters). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said six veterinary polyclinics will be set up in the state to protect and care for cattle in gaushalas (cow-shelters). (HT File)

Addressing a gathering in Charkhi Dadri during the closing ceremony of the Haryana livestock exhibition, CM Khattar said cow has been given the status of mother in religious texts and the state government has increased the budgetary allocation of Haryana gau seva aayog from ₹40 crore to ₹400 crore this year.

“Under the mukhyamantri antyodaya parivar utthan yojana, loans have been provided to families that have shown interest in adopting animal husbandry. A separate budgetary allocation of ₹2,000 crore has been reserved for these families if they wish to work in animal husbandry or related sectors,” he added.

He said a new project, Sanjhi Dairy, has been envisaged under which, a shed will be built on panchayat land, where farmers can keep their cattle.

He added that anyone found involved in heinous crimes such as cow slaughtering will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years, and pay heavy penalties.

During a Jan Samvad programme at Charkhi Dadri, Samaspur village sarpanch Neetu complained of non-availability of drinking water, following which Khattar directed the officials to provide 50 to 55 litres of water per person per day through tankers in Samaspur village.

On a complaint by Gandhi Nagar municipal councillors, regarding contaminated water, the CM directed the officials to make temporary arrangements to drain the water. After the matter related to sewerage cleaning was brought to the notice of the CM, he directed officials to place a super sucker machine in Dadri for two months.

In another grievance, Murarilal, a resident of Ranila village, requested to waive off the water bill, stating that there was no water supply at his house, but still he received a bill for the same. On this, the CM said the department is entitled to collect the bill only when the water is supplied. Apart from this, Khattar ordered action within a week on the allotment of plots, demarcated 42 years ago by the municipal reform board in Dadri city.