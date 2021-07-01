Khattar launches one-stop app for citizen-centric services

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched a mobile app to provide delivery of government to citizen (G2C) and business to citizen (B2C) services through one access point.

The app ‘Jan Sahayak’ will have information about various government services and emergency helplines. Information about jobs, tenders, bill payments, travel, sports infrastructure, skill development can also be obtained easily through this app.

The app has been set up in Hindi and English and will be available on Android and iOS (Apple) platforms.

Khattar, while addressing a press conference, said that since social distancing has become the new norm, every wing of the state government needs to digitally provide citizen-centric services. The mobile app will also empower citizens to share suggestions, he said.

“In the era of smartphones, a need was felt for delivery of services to every individual at their doorstep by setting up a mobile service delivery gateway,” Khattar said.

The state government is already providing over 551 government services and schemes of 42 departments to citizens through ‘Saral’ portal.

Khattar said through this mobile app, anyone can get detailed and authentic information about multiple services including new jobs, upcoming events, payment of bills, press releases, calendar and Haryana phone directory, etc.