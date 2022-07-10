Khattar urges Centre to resolve SYL logjam; says Punjab not taking action on the issue
: Urging the Centre to convene a meeting of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers to resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal logjam, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the Punjab government was not taking any further action on the SYL canal issue.
Raising the inter-state disputes during the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Jaipur that was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, the Haryana chief minister said that the Centre should hold the meeting of the CM’s of both the states soon to discuss the SYL issues.
Khattar said that through a May 6, 2022 demi-official letter, he had requested the Union minister of jal shakti to convene the second-round meeting of the chief ministers of both the states at the earliest to discuss this issue.
Khattar said he had also written to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting to organise a meeting of the chief ministers of both the states.
Khattar said that earlier he had written three demi-official letters to the Punjab chief minister for this meeting, but no response was received from his side.
“Now that the new government has come in Punjab, therefore, the Union home minister is again requested to hold this meeting at the earliest and the Supreme Court should also be informed about its findings,” Khattar said in a statement.
The chief minister said on one hand Haryana is not getting water from Punjab, while on the other, Delhi is demanding more water from Haryana.
Khattar said Punjab is not taking further action to resolve the issue.
The chief minister said that the completion of the construction work of the SYL canal is a long pending and serious issue between Haryana and Punjab. Due to the non-completion of the SYL canal, surplus and un-channelled water of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas goes to Pakistan, he said.
The chief minister said Haryana is getting 700-1000 cusecs of less water from the Bhakra main line canal.
Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works. During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point. Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.
Slight dip in Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases
The tricity recorded a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 121 people testing positive on Saturday, compared to 141 the day before. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 49 cases, followed by Mohali with 37 and Panchkula with 35. Currently, there are 381 infected patients in Chandigarh, 271 in Mohali and 175 in Panchkula.
Congress’ Mohali expulsions: Somal, Bedi claim support of councillors
A day after Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, the leaders lashed out at the party high command and claimed they still had the councillors' support.
20 days on, Mohali man to be cremated on Punjab and Haryana HC orders
Twenty days after a Mohali man died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the cremation will now take place on July 10 after the Punjab and Haryana high court's intervention. The high court bench of justice Rajbir Singh Sehrawat acted on the plea of Sekhon daughter, Seerat Kaur Sekhon, who had approached the court demanding that she be handed over the mortal remains and allowed to perform last rites.
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon’s nephew lands in police net
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, 52, was arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Saturday. Sandeep, who is a panchayat secretary of Hargobindpur, Gurdaspur was produced in the court on Saturday and sent to three-day police custody. An Amritsar resident, Satbir Singh, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the shooters involved in Moose Wala's killing had told police that Sandeep had given him a pistol for his “personal safety” after Moose Wala's murder and was arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad.
