Khattar, Yadav visit Sharjah Safari Park

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Thursday said that developing a jungle safari in Aravalli hills in Gurugram and Nuh would help the state government preserve the mountain range.

Khattar is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. They visited the Sharjah Safari Park on Thursday to get a feel of the project since the state government and the Union environment ministry are jointly planning to develop a jungle safari in the Aravallis on about 3,858 hectares. The proposed Aravalli jungle safari would come up on land protected under the Punjab Land Preservation Act and tracts that are part of the Aravalli plantation.

The chief minister said an Aravalli Safari would attract a large number of people from Delhi and adjoining areas. “Tourism activity would create ample employment opportunities for the local people. Villagers in the surrounding villages will benefit from the homestay policy,” Khattar said. As per the homestay policy, homeowners can offer their houses to visitors for commercial use. The chief minister said that the national capital region of Haryana has immense potential to be developed into a jungle safari. The central government will also provide funds to Haryana for this project, he said.