Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: Curtains down on district-level games in Ludhiana, over 18K take part

With participation of over 18,000 players, the district-level games held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan came to a close on Thursday. The last day of the games saw over 1,200 players take home the medals in 21-40, 41-50 and above 50 categories.

The summit clash of boys’ basketball in the 21-40 category saw JimKhana Club take home the trophy beating Ludhiana-1 and Police Line club teams, while in the girls’ category, Ludhiana Academy won the competition.

In the individual matches for table tennis (women, 41-50 category), Pramila Mehta made it to the state-level games. While in men‘s 41-50 age category, the team representing Guru Nanak Stadium won the gold medal, in individual above 50 category, Mohanjit clinched the gold medal.

In the final handball match (boys’), JimKhana College, Ludhiana, team clinched the top spot beating SCD Government College team for boys and Bhundri village.

In judo for 21-40 years boys’ category, Gurpartap Singh in 60 kgs, Nitin in 66 kgs, Variderpal in 81 kgs, Keerti Raj in 90 kgs and Jaspal Singh in over 100 kgs won the gold medals, respectively, while among girls, Amandeep Kaur in 48 kgs, Meenu in 52 kgs, Simran Shah in 57 kgs and Palak in 63 kgs made it to the state-level games.

In 21-40 category football competition for boys, Manji Sahib football club won the final clash, while among girls, Dahedu club take home the trophy.

The results of other matches were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

The state-level championships will commence on October 10 and witness athletes participate in 29 sports, including archery, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing, in 23 districts across the state.

Category distribution left old players at a disadvantage

The last two days of district-level games saw a number of players taking part in the games in the above 50-age category. Many old players rued that the age window left them at a disadvantage as players in their 70s cannot compete with players who are in their 50s.

Gurdev Singh, a resident of Rara Sahib, who started participating in the sports at the age of 66, said, “I am 73 years old but my competitors are all in their 50s, the above-50 category is very loose,” he said.