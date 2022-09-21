Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: District-level matches for 21-40, 41-50 and above 50 categories begin in Ludhiana

As many as 2,525 players participated on the first day of district-level games for 21-40, 41-50 and above 50 categories being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan on Wednesday.

While 21-40 category players participated in the 22 games, 41-50 and above-50 category players participated in five sports— athletics, volleyball, badminton, lawn tennis and table tennis.

In boys’ hockey matches, Sunday Morning Club team, Ludhiana, and Sudhar team beat Chajjawal and Akalgarh team by 2-1 and 2-0, respectively. In softball, boys’ and girls’ teams of Coaching Centre Mallan took home the trophy.

In the athletics arena, Harmanpreet Singh and Harleen Kaur finished atop the podium in the 100 m boys’ and girls’ races for the 21-40 category, while Gurpreet Singh finished first in the 41-50 category.

In the 400m race for the 41-50 category, Ram Lal and Harwinder Kaur obtained the first position in the separate competitions for men and women, respectively, while Jagdev Sidhu and Manjit Kaur won the race in the above 50 categories.

In shotput matches, Harjot Singh and Gunnit Kaur bagged the first position in the 21-40 category, while Gurdeep Singh and Gagandeep Kaur recorded victory in the 41-50 category. In the above-50 category, Makhan Singh and Paramjit Kaur won the matches.

In swimming, Madhavdeep Singh Bal took the top spot in the 21-40 boys’ 100m freestyle, while Nishtha won gold in the girls’ 50m freestyle. In boys’ 50m breaststroke, Bharat Kumar clinched the big prize, while Rohit Sharma and Anmol Jindal finished first in the 100m breaststroke and 200 freestyle, respectively.

The results of other matches were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

Sanjeev Sharma, who is an athletics coach at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, said, “Athletic matches for the above-50 category have seen a rousing response from the veterans; in most of the games over 20 players took part in the competition.”

The winning players and individuals selected in team sports will compete in the state-level championship— starting from October 10 onwards.

The games for 21-40, 41-50 and above 50 categories will be held till September 22, while the para-sports, which were scheduled along with these games, have been deferred.