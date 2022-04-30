Khelo India University Games: PU fencer Sania bags gold
Panjab University fencer Sania grabbed top honours in the sabre individual event and clinched a gold medal during the second edition of the Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru.
A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Sania beat Jagmeet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev University 15-10 in the sabre individual event.
PU men’s shooting team clinched gold in the ‘50m rifle 3 position’ event beating Guru Nanak Dev University. The varsity’s victorious shooting team included Amandeep, Surya Pratap Banshu and Pankaj Mukheja with 1,706 points under their belt. Banshu also won a bronze medal in the men’s individual category.
The judo team also added a bronze medal to PU’s medal tally. Shauryaveer Gill, who had participated in the 73-kg category, won the bronze. PU’s football team won all three matches in the league and topped the group. They will play their semi-finals on Saturday.
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district's two friends, Dharampreet Singh suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana.
24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation's jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population. PIB on board, only FM nod left The Public Investment Board on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister.
Panjab University bans protests outside V-C office, Student Centre
In further crackdown on protests, the Panjab University authorities have announced a designated protest venue on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's office and Student Centre. The new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus, according to an order by the PU registrar.
Atishi highlights ‘Delhi model’ at UNGA meet
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi pushed the “Kejriwal model of governance” as an example for cities to grow “while ensuring equity, ecological sustainability and fiscal prudence” at a session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
