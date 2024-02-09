Killing of 2 non-locals in Srinagar: Keeping watch on migrant worker clusters, say cops

After the killing of two migrant workers in Srinagar city, the government has stepped up vigil around the minority clusters in Kashmir. Jammu & Kashmir director general of police RR Swain presents a souvenir to Northern Army chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi during his farewell ceremony, in Jammu. (ANI)

There are several clusters across Kashmir where migrant workers are or non-local government employees live in rented accommodations or in government accommodations, including the migrant Kashmiri pandits who are working in the Valley on various posts.

On Wednesday, terrorists opened fire on 31-year-old Amritpal Singh, a carpenter, and his associate, 27-year-old Rohit Masih, both from Amritsar, in the Shaheed Ganj area. While Amritpal died on the spot, Rohit was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. He was moved to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for treatment but succumbed to the gunshot injuries. The killings, officials said, were targeted attack to create panic among non-local people working in Kashmir.

On Thursday evening meeting of deputy commissioners and SSPs was co-chaired by inspector general of police, Kashmir. Vidhi Kumar Birdi and Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri to review the arrangements in respect of minority clusters and other critical areas in wake of recent developments.

“All participants briefed about elaborative security measures taken in this regard. They briefed that security measures in these clusters are reviewed and stands beefed up to ensure secure environment,” the police spokesman said adding that while making concluding remarks Kashmir divisional commissioner VK Bidhuri stressed upon the participants that there shall be every efforts by magistracy along with police to ensure secure and congenial environment.

The spokesman said the Kashmir IGP in its concluding remarks impressed the participants to remain ever vigilant along with their security force counterpart and constantly review the arrangements to refine the responses and device in-genuine ways to prevent such attempts.

“The meeting besides the DC’s and SSPs was attended by DIGs of all ranges, SSP, PCR, Kashmir, SP South City Srinagar and Cargo SP.”