Killing of 4 IAF officials in 1990: Case hearing deferred to April 1

Due to elections of J&K high court bar association, a special TADA court deferred the case pertaining to the killings of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, that included squadron leader Ravi Khanna, to April 1. Due to elections of J&K high court bar association, a special TADA court deferred the case pertaining to the killings of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, that included squadron leader Ravi Khanna, to April 1. (Shutterstock)

Additional advocate general Monika Kohli informed that due to elections of the J&K High Court bar association, the case could not be taken up on Saturday.

“Though a witness had come but work remained suspended due to elections. Now, the case will be listed on April 1,” she said.

Former JKLF terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik is the prime accused in the case. He is currently undergoing life sentence in Tihar prison in a terror-funding case.

The TADA court had in March 2020 framed charges against Yasin and six others allegedly involved in the killing of four unarmed IAF officials, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna, in 1990 in Kashmir. Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case will be taken up by the same court on March 31.

Two cases against Yasin Malik

The first case pertains to an incident that occurred on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora, Srinagar. The IAF officers were fired upon by terrorists in which 40 of them received serious injuries while four others were killed in the attack.

The second case related to the kidnapping of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and sister of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, for getting five of the outfit’s terrorists released from custody in exchange of her release. She was kidnapped on December 8, 1989, and released on December 13.