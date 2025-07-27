Killing of Gujjar youth in ‘police firing’: Jammu SSP suspends two cops, marks probe to dy SP headquarters

Following the death of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in “police firing” and strong condemnation by various politicians, including chief minister, the SSP, Jammu, has suspended two police constables. Following the death of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in “police firing” and strong condemnation by various politicians, including chief minister, the SSP, Jammu, has suspended two police constables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“Pending investigation of case FIR No. 153/2025 registered on 24.07.2025 at Police Station Satwari under section 109(1), 3(5)/BNS, 3/27 Arms Act, the following officials of District Special Branch, Jammu, are hereby placed under-suspension with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Joginder Singh, SSP, Jammu.

The two officials are head constable Baljinder Singh and selection grade constable Pawan Singh.

“They shall remain posted in DPL Jammu and will deposit uniform articles in DPL store. However, they are entitled to draw subsistence allowances as admissible under rules,” it read further. The SSP, Jammu, has marked a departmental inquiry to Dy SP headquarters.

“Dy SP Hqrs. Jammu is directed to hold departmental inquiry against them. The inquiry officer shall complete the proceedings on merit and submit findings to DPO Jammu for further necessary action,” it added.

Parvez Ahmed, 21, a Gujjar youth was shot dead in retaliatory police firing after a team from district special branch raised a drug den in Sure Chak in Phallain Mandal area of Jammu district on Thursday.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district magistrate on Friday initiated an inquiry to ensure a fair and impartial examination of the facts and circumstances leading to the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by sub-divisional magistrate, Jammu South, and a detailed report will be submitted within two weeks.

Earlier, leaders from across the political spectrum, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter.

A case was registered following a meeting of the tribal committee with the police here.

The committee members, the administration and the police have announced a compensation of ₹35 lakh and a job to the next of kin of the deceased.