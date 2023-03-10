Kin of 18-yr-old boy who was shot at protest outside police station in Ludhiana

The kin of a Class 12 student, who is battling for his life in a hospital after being shot at by car-borne miscreants at Jandiali village on March 5, staged a protest outside the Focal Point police station on Friday seeking the arrest of the accused. The protest continued for two hours. In the evening, the police arrested one of the accused. Kin of the injured boy protesting outside the Focal Point police station in Ludhiana on Friday (HT photo)

Later, the police pacified the protesters and assured them that they will arrest all the accused. The family lifted the dharna but warned that they will intensify the protest if the police did not arrest all the accused within two days.

Nikhil Kumar (18) has been admitted to a private hospital since March 5 and his condition is stated to be critical.

Naresh Kumar of Lovekush colony, who is the father of the victim, stated that his son was picked up from his house by his friends on the pretext of going out to have burgers on March 5. Car-borne miscreants opened fire targeting them at Jandiali village. One of the bullets hit Nikhil in his head. He was rushed to a hospital by his friends.

He added that they have asked the police to question Nikhil’s friends who had taken him along to know what had happened there.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, said that the police have already lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act against the accused, including Akashdeep Sanju, his brother Anmol Singh of Jamalpur, Jasveer Singh of Katani Khurd, Gurwinder Singh of Mundian Khurd and their unidentified accomplices.

He added that the police have already arrested Akashdeep and a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.