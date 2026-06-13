Kinnar Kailash Yatra from July 1; cap of 375 pilgrims a day

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the annual Kinnar Kailash Yatra from July 1 to July 30, with a cap of 375 pilgrims per day, mandatory registration for guides and tour operators, and enhanced environmental safeguards to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the annual Kinnar Kailash Yatra from July 1 to July 30, with a cap of 375 pilgrims per day.

Stating this, minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday said that the decision was taken after a district-level meeting attended by senior officials of the district administration, police, forest, health and irrigation departments, representatives of gram panchayats Puari, Purgani and Ribba, local tour operators, youth organisations and various dev sabhas associated with the pilgrimage route.

The Kinnaur Kailash (locally known as Kinnar Kailash) is the fourth most important peak among the group of five separate peaks in the Himalayas in separate locations collectively known as the Panch Kailash or “Five Kailashas”. Kinnaur Kailash peak has a height of 6,050m. The trek typically takes five to six days to complete, covering a distance of approximately 32km. The trek is considered moderate to difficult, with varying altitudes and challenging terrain.

Negi said the meeting was convened to address concerns and objections raised by local dev sabhas, including those from Puari, Ribba, Purgani and Ralimeber, regarding the conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

“After listening to all stakeholders in detail, we concluded that the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is not only an important pilgrimage for devotees but also a major source of livelihood for local youth. The yatra attracts pilgrims, adventure tourists and trekkers from across the country, generating employment opportunities and promoting tourism in the tribal district,” Negi said.

The minister said several dev sabhas had raised concerns over cleanliness, waste management and the impact of increasing footfall on local biodiversity, including medicinal herbs, flowers and other ecologically sensitive resources found along the route. Some representatives had also demanded that the pilgrimage be discontinued.

However, Negi said the administration had held consultations with deity committees and community representatives over time and noted that deities associated with Puari and Purgani had previously granted consent for the pilgrimage to continue.

As part of the new arrangements, only 375 persons will be allowed to proceed towards the upper camps each day, and movement of pilgrims will be regulated according to prevailing weather conditions. The pilgrimage will remain officially open from July 1 to July 30, after which it will be closed.