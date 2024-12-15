Menu Explore
Kirti Kisan Forum expresses concern over farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal’s health

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 15, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Appreciating the struggle launched by Jagjit Singh Dallewal and his associates to serve the cause of small and marginal farmers, who are facing bad times, the forum has urged all farmer bodies to sink their differences and join hands to fight collectively for their demands.

The Kirti Kisan Forum (KKF), an outfit of former IAS, IPS, Army officers and social activists, on Saturday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri (Punjab-Haryana) border since November 26.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri protest site on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The forum urged the government authorities to act fast to resolve the farmers issues. Appreciating the struggle launched by Dallewal and his associates to serve the cause of small and marginal farmers, who are facing bad times, the forum has urged all farmer bodies to sink their differences and join hands to fight collectively for their demands.

