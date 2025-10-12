Kokernag operation: LG pays tribute to 2 soldiers who died battling extreme weather

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to army bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who laid down their lives for the nation. Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh made supreme sacrifice while conducting counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who laid down their lives for the nation while conducting counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, on Saturday. (ANI)

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our army bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful to exemplary valour and selfless service of our soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief,” the LG said.

On Monday two soldiers (para commandos)--Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh-- of a patrol party went missing which prompted police and the army to launch massive searches in the forest area.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

Police ruled out any terror angle and said either the death of the soldier was caused by a snowstorm or an avalanche. On Monday, Kashmir and Jammu, especially upper reaches, witnessed heavy rains and moderate snowfall and drop in the temperature due to active western disturbance.