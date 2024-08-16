Kolkata medic’s rape-murder: Punjab patients bear the brunt as doctors suspend OPD services

Health services across Punjab were affected on Friday after Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) gave a call to suspend outpatient department (OPD) services at all public health centres, including Aam Aadmi Clinics, to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Doctors and other health workers during a protest in the civil hospital, Bathinda, on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Medical professionals across Punjab held sit-ins at health centres, demanding prompt justice for the victim and a safe working environment at all the health centres across the state.

“We are demanding expeditious justice for the victim, central protection act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangements at public healthcare facilities,” said PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin.

At the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the doctors’ association led the protest seeking adequate security at healthcare institutions, which is the government’s responsibility.

“Despite repeated appeals to senior officials and the department and minister, including a special meeting held yesterday with the department’s principal secretary in Chandigarh, no concrete steps have been taken. Incidents like these occur daily in various hospitals, making it difficult for doctors to fearlessly handle medico-legal cases. Are we waiting for a tragedy like the one in Kolkata? Most hospitals lack security personnel at night, and in many places, thefts have also caused financial losses to the department,” said Dr Mehtab Singh Bal, spokesperson, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) GMC Patiala and Rajindra Hospital

Dr Bal added that their main demands are—swift justice in the Kolkata case and the implementation of the Central Protection Act to ensure robust security measures for healthcare workers across the country. Members of the Punjab Medical Dental Teachers Association and the Indian Medical Association also joined the protest to show their solidarity.

As a result of the protest, patients from distant locations faced significant difficulties. However, emergency services remained operational. The association also announced that all non-essential services and OPD will remain closed tomorrow in Patiala as well.

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Punjab also announced its support for the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The strike will take place from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am on August 18, PHANA added.

In a statement released on Friday, PHANA Punjab confirmed that all routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries in private hospitals across the state would be suspended during the 24-hour strike.

In Bathinda too, health services in the government hospitals and adjoining districts were paralysed. Patients in the southwest districts were seen returning without consulting the doctors or getting medicines.

A 71-year-old patient Jang Singh had come to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital from Bhagwanpur village in Bathinda district only to find doctors were not absent from duty.

“I am suffering from acute skin infection and came from the village to get medicine. My trip will cost me more than ₹80 and I have limited financial means. I am under treatment and in dire need of medical attention as I am not getting relief from the constant skin irritation. But the police personnel in the reception area told me to come on some other day,” he said.

Another patient from Sivian village Sandeep Kaur was disappointed with knowing non-availability of a gynaecologist in the OPD.

OPD remained closed on Friday at AIIMS, Bathinda also. In Faridkot and Moga districts too the OPD services across all public healthcare centres, including Aam Aadmi Clinics remained suspended.

Vishawdeep Goyal, vice-president, PCMSA, said that the murder of a female doctor in West Bengal after rape is a incident. Dr Simrat Kaur Khosa said: “We have already written a letter to the authorities to ensure the security of the doctors but nothing has been done. We have shut down the OPD services at Moga Civil Hospital for one day but emergency services are fully functional,” she added.

In Ludhiana and Amritsar too there was a widespread impact of the strike with doctors suspending OPD services at Government Medical College and Civil hospitals. Balwinder Kaur from Baba Bakala visited the Government Medical College to have consultation of heart specialist but didn’t find any doctors at the hospital. “The strike has left me lurch. No doctor is available in the OPD,” she said.