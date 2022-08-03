Kotkapura firing case: SIT summons ex-DGP Saini at Chandigarh
FARIDKOT: The special investigation team (SIT) probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
Last month, the SIT had summoned Saini a few days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency. While disposing of the petitions, the High Court asked the Punjab Police to expedite the probe into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases. Another SIT led by IG Naunihal Singh is probing the Behbal Kalan police firing incident.
However, Saini did not appear and in a communication, sought three weeks’ time for an appearance due to scheduled court dates in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, both SITs probing the 2015 firing incidents have failed to submit status reports in the Faridkot court. On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight.
-
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana
As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
-
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday
Haryana Congress' Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had unfurled the banner of revolt against the party by cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha election, is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in Delhi. Bishnoi, 53, who is a fourth-term MLA, is scheduled to meet Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.
-
Jagraon trader gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’
In the third such case in seven days, a Jagraon-based trader received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Goldy Brar gang. The trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon said that he received the first call via WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the gang run by Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the police in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Police are trying to trace the caller.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed to death, friend hurt in robbery bid
An unidentified miscreant stabbed a labourer to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured Ali's friend in a robbery bid on Oswal Road in Doraha. The victim has been identified as a native of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, 35, Meraj Ali. He was living here in a rented accommodation. His friend, who suffered injuries, is a native of Siwan of Bihar, 35, Manjay Kumar. He raised the alarm following which passersby informed the police.
-
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics