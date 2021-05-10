Kotkapura firing: New SIT free to conclude probe before six months, says govt

The Punjab government clarified on Sunday that the six-month timeframe for the new special investigation team (SIT) to conclude the investigation into the Kotkapura firing case was not set by the state government but by Punjab and Haryana high court and the team can complete as probe as early as two months.

Reading the HC orders on April 9, the state government spokesperson observed that as per direction, the investigation of these FIRs will be concluded expeditiously, preferably within six months from the date of the constitution of the SIT.

“This court direction has been reproduced in the SIT re-constitution notification by the state government, which has been specifically barred from interfering in any manner,” added the spokesperson, further clarifying that as evident from the court directive, the period of six months is an upper limit which has been imposed by the HC, the spokesperson pointed out, adding that the SIT is free to conclude investigation before that.

Reacting to criticism of the government on the six-month deadline, the spokesperson said it was clear that the notification, and the intent, of the state government had been misread and misconstrued by certain elements, motivated by vested political interests.

The spokesperson further said that the SIT had already conducted its first meeting virtually on May 8, a day after it was constituted, and started the process of investigations by summoning the case file and other relevant records from the Faridkot court.