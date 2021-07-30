Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kotkapura firing: SIT records statements of 3 more cops
Kotkapura firing: SIT records statements of 3 more cops
Kotkapura firing: SIT records statements of 3 more cops
chandigarh news

Kotkapura firing: SIT records statements of 3 more cops

The SIT had summoned cops, who were deputed at various locations during the protest and firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:23 AM IST

The three-member special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP LK Yadav probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident on Thursday recorded statements of three more policemen.

The SIT had summoned cops, who were deputed at various locations during the protest and firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. Three inspectors Jatinder Singh, Abhinav Chajaan and Gurvinder Singh appeared before an SIT member, deputy inspector general of police Surjit Singh, at Faridkot.

On Wednesday, SIT had recorded statements of 11 cops, including then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (now commandant, 9th battalion, PAP, Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann as witnesses.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on April 9 quashed all reports filed by the previous SIT headed by the inspector general of police (now retired) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The state government constituted the new three-member SIT that has been directed to complete the investigation within six months.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements of more than 200 persons, including former chief minister Prakash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.