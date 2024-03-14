 KU announces Goyal prizes to 4 eminent scientists - Hindustan Times
KU announces Goyal prizes to 4 eminent scientists

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 14, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who is the chairman of the organising committee for Goyal Prizes, said Dr Bhim Singh, Prof Emeritus, IIT Delhi, Dr Santanu Bhattacharya, director, IISER, Tirupati, Dr V Nagaraja, department of microbiological and cell biology, IISc, Bengaluru, and Dr SK Satheesh, Centre for Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru, have been selected for the prizes.

The Kurukshetra University (KU) on Wednesday announced the prestigious Goyal prizes for the year 2021-22 to four eminent scientists of the country.

Announcing these names, vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who is the chairman of the organising committee for Goyal Prizes, said Dr Bhim Singh, Prof Emeritus, IIT Delhi, Dr Santanu Bhattacharya, director, IISER, Tirupati, Dr V Nagaraja, department of microbiological and cell biology, IISc, Bengaluru, and Dr SK Satheesh, Centre for Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru, have been selected for the prizes.

Each prize consists of a medal, a citation and 2 lakh in cash.

The V-C said that these scientists have made enormous contributions to knowledge while working in different areas of science including applied sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences and physical sciences, respectively.

In addition to four Goyal Prizes in Science disciplines, Goyal Peace Prize for 2021–22 will be conferred on S Somanath, chairman, ISRO, as announced earlier by the vice-chancellor.

