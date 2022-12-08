MAKA Trophy: KU secures 3rd position

: The Kurukshetra University has secured the 3rd position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for its performance in sports for the year 2021-22. Vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof. Som Nath Sachdeva said that it is a matter of great pride for the university to secure the third position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy. He said that KU has been among top 4 in MAKA trophy since 2007.

