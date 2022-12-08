Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MAKA Trophy: KU secures 3rd position

MAKA Trophy: KU secures 3rd position

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof. Som Nath Sachdeva said that it is a matter of great pride for the university to secure the third position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy

KU secures 3rd position in MAKA Trophy (ANI File Photo)
KU secures 3rd position in MAKA Trophy (ANI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Kurukshetra University has secured the 3rd position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for its performance in sports for the year 2021-22. Vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof. Som Nath Sachdeva said that it is a matter of great pride for the university to secure the third position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy. He said that KU has been among top 4 in MAKA trophy since 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out