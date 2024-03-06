Kumari Selja bows out of LS poll race, has sight set on assembly elections

Former Haryana Congress president and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday reiterated that she is not inclined towards contesting the parliamentary polls, instead focusing on the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to her late father Dalbir Singh on his birth anniversary in Hisar, Selja said that while the Congress is gearing up to nominate strong candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, her focus remains on contesting the assembly elections in Haryana. (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters after paying tributes to her late father Dalbir Singh on his birth anniversary in Hisar, Selja said that Congress is preparing to pitch heavyweight candidates in the Lok Sabha polls but she want to contest the assembly elections in Haryana. “The screening committee meetings have been held, and the party high command will have the final say on the candidates being fielded,” she said.

“During the UPA government, development was carried across cities and villages. However, the ten-year rule of the BJP government at the Centre and state has brought corruption, unemployment, breakdown in law and order, and apathy towards farmers,” she said.