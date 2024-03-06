 Kumari Selja bows out of LS poll race, has sight set on assembly elections - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kumari Selja bows out of LS poll race, has sight set on assembly elections

Kumari Selja bows out of LS poll race, has sight set on assembly elections

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 06, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Former Haryana Congress president and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday reiterated that she is not inclined towards contesting the parliamentary polls, instead focusing on the upcoming assembly elections.

Former Haryana Congress president and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday reiterated that she is not inclined towards contesting the parliamentary polls, instead focusing on the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to her late father Dalbir Singh on his birth anniversary in Hisar, Selja said that while the Congress is gearing up to nominate strong candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, her focus remains on contesting the assembly elections in Haryana. (HT Photo)
Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to her late father Dalbir Singh on his birth anniversary in Hisar, Selja said that while the Congress is gearing up to nominate strong candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, her focus remains on contesting the assembly elections in Haryana. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to her late father Dalbir Singh on his birth anniversary in Hisar, Selja said that while the Congress is gearing up to nominate strong candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, her focus remains on contesting the assembly elections in Haryana.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Interacting with reporters after paying tributes to her late father Dalbir Singh on his birth anniversary in Hisar, Selja said that Congress is preparing to pitch heavyweight candidates in the Lok Sabha polls but she want to contest the assembly elections in Haryana. “The screening committee meetings have been held, and the party high command will have the final say on the candidates being fielded,” she said.

“During the UPA government, development was carried across cities and villages. However, the ten-year rule of the BJP government at the Centre and state has brought corruption, unemployment, breakdown in law and order, and apathy towards farmers,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On