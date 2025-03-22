Kurukshetra: Firing at religious event leaves one injured

A man sustained bullet injuries after a firing incident at a religious event (mahayagya) being organised at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra. The incident took place when a gunman of the mahayagya organiser opened fire at a person, identified as Ashish Tiwari had come to Kurukshetra to take part in the event. A police spokesperson said both the injured persons, Ashish Tiwari and Prince, were admitted to a hospital in Kurukshetra and are out of danger, adding that peace has been restored in the area. (HT Photo)

Tiwari said the gunman opened fire at him when he, along with other members of the brahmin community, raised objection over the quality of food being served to them.

Another person named Prince Shukla, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, got injured after unknown persons pelted stones at him. Reportedly, around 20 persons sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the members of the community held demonstrations outside the Keshav Park. The protest was later pacified by Kurukshetra police.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.

Mahayagya organiser Acharya Swami Subh said some miscreant opened fire to defame the organisers, demanding a probe into the matter.