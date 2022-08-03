Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session.
While giving this information, the University’s Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies (IIHS) will start the admissions from August 3.
As per the university staff, a large number of students are expected to apply for 1,400 seats for admissions in humanities, science, commerce, tourism, computer, home science, and five-year integrated programmes in the IIHS.
Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, vice-chancellor of the university, said that the NEP-2020 has been designed after long deliberations by KU’s education experts and other important stakeholders as the NEP liberates education and makes education student-centric.
Briefing about the policy, he said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research. Students will have the option not only to go for a dual degree but also to choose courses across the disciplines, for example, a science student can opt for humanities and science courses and vice versa now. The students will be required to do a minimum of four credits of skill courses, 12 credits in subject-specific skills and four credits in life skills, he added.
“The policy focuses on conceptual learning, critical thinking, and students’ holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres,” he said, adding that the impetus is also provided for gaining knowledge from digital platforms of UGC, mobile apps, satellite-based TV channels, online courses, MOOCs (Swayam) modules and ICT-equipped libraries.
He said that community development, human values, ethics across a range of fields, constitutional values and service to humanity have also been integrated into the UG curriculum and there are multiple entries and exit options available to the students.
Prof Manjula Choudhary, Dean, Academic Affairs of the university, said that the component of internship is a mandatory part of the course framework. Students will have the option to write their exams and assignments in Hindi.
Students will also have an option of direct entry into PhD after a four-year graduation degree (honours and research) provided their CGPA is 7.5 and above in four-year honours with the research programme, she added.
