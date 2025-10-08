Kurukshetra Valmiki temple to become international capital: Haryana social justice minister Krishna Kumar Bedi

Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishna Kumar Bedi on Tuesday said that the Maharishi Valmiki temple in Kurukshetra will become the international capital of the Valmiki community. Earlier, the minister performed ritualistic worship of Maharishi Valmiki at the temple and inaugurated the newly constructed building of Maharishi Valmiki temple.

“Millions of years ago, Lord Valmiki composed the epic Ramayana and showed the philosophy of life to the world. He told the people how a person’s behavior and conduct should be,” Bedi said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised under the Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Yojana at Valmiki Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

He said that the Haryana government is celebrating the birth anniversaries of all saints and great personalities at government expense.