L20 meet: Delegates, experts from 20 countries arrive in Amritsar

Trade union delegates, experts and labour leaders from twenty countries, besides trade union leaders and labour experts from India, have arrived in Amritsar for the Inception Event of Labour20 (L20), a key engagement group of the G20, a global grouping of the world’s top developed and developing nations. Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will be interacting with the delegates at the inception meeting of L20. (HT File Photo)

Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will be interacting with the delegates at the inception meeting of L20. India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023 is a watershed moment to collaborate with the world on critical global issues.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, India’s largest labour organisation, is hosting the Labour20 engagement group and BMS national president Hiranmay Pandya will be the chair of L20. He will be presiding over the Inception event in the city. Many other leading trade unions in India will also be joining the event.

During the media interaction on Saturday, Pandya outlined the details of L20 meeting beginning from Sunday. He said the Inception meeting plans to discuss key sustainable livelihood and employment related subjects, including universalisation of social security; international migration of labour: portability of social security funds; social protection for informal workers; and skill training and skill upgradation: role and responsibilities of employers, employees and governments.

Some of the new trends in the labour scenario globally, such as changing world of work: new employment opportunities in G20 countries; promoting sustainable decent work; sharing of country experiences on wages; and women and future of work would also be the focus subjects for deliberations at the L20 Inception Event over the next two days.

Well- known experts on labour issues such as Prof Santosh Mehrotra, Dr Pravin Sinha, Prof Ravi Srivastav, Advocate CK Saji Narayanan, vice-chancellors Prof N Santosh Kumar of Tamil Nadu, Dr BR Ambedkar Law University and Prof ADN Vajpayee of Bilaspur University will also participate and enrich the deliberations.Labour experts and trade union leaders of the different G20 nations and organisation, apart from select friendly countries will discuss the above subjects.