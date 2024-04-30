Labourer arrested for raping 2-year-old girl in Ludhiana

The Sahnewal police arrested a 30-year-old man for raping a 2-year-old girl in Giaspura village. The accused is married and a father. (HT File Photo)

The accused and the minor girl live in the same neighbourhood. The accused is married and a father.

A first-information report (FIR) under section 376 AB (raping on a woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act has been registered.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the father of the toddler. The complainant stated that said that he lives in labour quarters and the accused is his neighbour and lives alone. On Monday, the minor had gone missing while playing outside their rented accommodation. While he was searching for the girl, he heard her cries from the room of the accused.

As he barged in the room, he saw that the accused was raping his daughter, who was crying profusely. He nabbed the accused and raised the alarm. Later, the police were informed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharaminder Singh, who is investigating the case, the police arrested the accused. He added that the accused took the toddler to his room on the pretext of playing and as she was familiar with him, she did not resist.