Karnal: 25-year-old labourer killed as earth caves in

A 25-year-old labourer died after a mound of earth caved in on him in Kutel village in the district, said the police on Wednesday. A police official associated with the investigation said the labourer died due to suffocation as the pit was around 25-feet deep.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar of the same village.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Rakesh, along with two other labourers was digging a pit for toilets at a private school and a huge portion of mud fell on him.

Though other labourers, who were working on top of the pit, tried to save him, he got buried under the soil. After getting information, villagers and police team reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated with the help of earthmovers. After several hours, Rakesh was taken out and was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Madhuban police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said a case has been filed against private school management under 304-A of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is going on. He said the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

